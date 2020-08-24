Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Libya: COVID-19 Update (24 August 2020)

WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean Download logo

Another rise in the total number of COVID19 patients has been reported by NCDC in Libya today. The new 572 patients bring up the aggregate total to 11009. In addition, 11 recoveries and 11 fatalities have been announced.  

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean.

