Game and Fish Commission public comment opened on Chpt. 61

Chapter 61 is Collection of Shed Antlers and Horns

8/24/2020 3:22:48 PM

Cheyenne - The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a public comment period to gather input on Chapter 61, Collection of Shed Antlers and Horns.

The Department is proposing to modify the closure time period for the collection of shed antlers or horns on public lands within the area identified in Chapter 61. Currently, the closure period runs each calendar year from midnight Jan. 1 through noon May 1. The proposed change would close the season from midnight Jan. 1 until 6 a.m. May 1. The proposed modification is to better align with other regulatory closures on Department owned or managed lands and public lands.

Written comments shall be accepted through 5 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2020 online or by mailing:

Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations 3030 Energy Lane Casper, WY 82604

The proposed regulation is available on the Game and Fish website and at the address above in accordance with Chapter 1 Regulation Governing Access to Public Records.

No public meetings are scheduled. Written comments shall be presented to the Game and Fish Commission prior to the public hearing at their November meeting in Buffalo.

(Sara DiRienzo (307-777-4540))

- WGFD -