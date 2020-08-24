SomaCeuticals Acquires License for Treatment of Multiple Sclerosis

/EIN News/ -- Houston, TX, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- AngioSoma Inc. (OTC: SOAN) (“AngioSoma” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the company’s subsidiary, SomaCeuticals, Inc., has executed a licensing agreement with 7 to Stand, Inc. (a Delaware corporation) for the exclusive global rights to U.S. patent 10,610,592 issued to Fabrizio de Silvestri, Terni, Italy, as inventor, April 7, 2020 for treatment of Multiple Sclerosis (MS).



Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic disease in which the immune system of the individual attacks the central nervous system and affects the nerve cells. The disease can manifest with a wide range of neurological symptoms and can progress to total physical and cognitive disability. There are many different symptoms of MS, including fatigue, numbness, walking and balance problems, bladder dysfunction, bowel dysfunction, vision problems, dizziness and vertigo, sexual dysfunction, pain, cognitive dysfunction, emotional changes, depression and spasticity.

There is no known cure using current treatments and is the most common immune-mediated disorder affecting the central nervous system. With over 2.3 million people affected and with each individual spending approximately $70,000 per year, MS ranked eighth by drug invoice spending among the top therapeutic classes in the U.S. in 2016, representing nearly $19 billion in drug spending alone.

"I am delighted to be working with 7 to Stand, Inc. to begin working with the FDA. The unofficial trial results from Italy are quite encouraging, and we look forward to engaging with the FDA in the near future," stated Alexanderia Blankenship, CEO and President.

Fabrizio de Silvestri said: "My patented formula is a composition for treating neurodegeneration, including an antibiotic, an antifungal agent, and a lipophilic potentiating agent in synergistically effective amounts.

“I have seen our preliminary results and stand unequivocally encouraged to bring this to the people who are suffering from this chronic disease -- of which I am one of the subjects who took part in the unofficial Italian trials. I can hardly contain my enthusiasm as we move towards our interaction with the FDA."

About AngioSoma, Inc.

AngioSoma is a wellness company dedicated to bringing innovative, effective and high-quality supplement products and medical devices to the medical, wellness and adult-use markets through our marketing subsidiary, SomaCeuticals™.

