Greg Strommen resigns as Commissioner, Bob Goetz to take his place

Governor Kristi Noem accepted Commissioner Greg Strommen’s request to resign and sincerely thanked Greg for serving on the South Dakota Commission on Gaming. On August 18, 2020, Governor Noem appointed Bob Goetz to finish out the remainder of the term.

Bob was born and raised in the northcentral town of Java, South Dakota. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from South Dakota State University in 1983 and has spent the majority of his professional career in the banking and finance industry; having been employed by the USDA/FmHA, Farm Credit Services, Tri-County State Bank, CHS, Inc. and American Bank and Trust (AB&T).

Bob is currently the Regional President for American Bank and Trust in Huron, overseeing the east central South Dakota branches for AB&T.

Over the years, Bob has been active in community activities such as Leadership Huron, volunteering with the Sioux Falls Ag Chamber, Boy Scouts of America, Junior Achievement, YMCA Youth activities, Knights of Columbus and other community activities.

During his years as Scout Master with the Boy Scouts of America, Bob backpacked over 150 miles in the backcountry on extended trips. He also earned his Polar Bear award by camping for at least one night in subzero weather and accumulated 100 points for each degree below freezing.

Bob and his wife, Shelly, have a daughter that is pursuing her post graduate degree as a Physician Assistant at University of South Dakota, Vermillion and a son that is employed in the livestock nutrition manufacturing industry in Huron, South Dakota.