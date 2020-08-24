New Partnership Tackles Knowledge Gap Around Insect Repellents

Ranger Ready Repellents®, a leader in premium insect repellents, and Pharmacist Moms Group, the official organization for women in pharmacy in the United States, have joined forces to improve the education of how families should be properly protected from ticks, mosquitos and biting insects.

/EIN News/ -- Norwalk, Conn., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ranger Ready Repellents, a premium brand of insect repellent, and Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG™), an influential group of 35,000 women pharmacists in the U.S., announce a unique partnership focused on developing accredited Continuing Education programs that will enable pharmacists to enhance their professional understanding of how to protect their communities from serious illnesses such as Lyme disease, West Nile virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

In a November 2018 report to Congress, the Tick-Borne Disease Working Group, an appointed group of distinguished doctors, scientists and researchers from the U.S. Military, Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported:

"In general, skin repellents serve as the first line of protection against tick bites, and several compounds have been identified that effectively repel ticks. However, barriers to using repellents persist and should be evaluated… we can improve efforts to educate health care professionals and the public about tick-borne disease prevention…and best practices for protection from tick bites." 1

In response to the Report, in February 2020 Ranger Ready Repellents commissioned proprietary research with Pharmacist Moms Group to provide baseline data among a national representative sample of pharmacists to better understand the barriers around the proper use of repellents.

“The research clearly indicates there is a knowledge gap around the safe and effective use of repellents,” said Chris L. Fuentes, Founder & CEO of Ranger Ready. “Our goal is to create accredited Continuing Education programs that will serve to help pharmacists and other professional leaders improve how they guide their communities to take personal protective measures that will save lives and prevent serious illness.”

Pharmacist Moms Group, a non-profit organization, was started in 2017 as a likeminded Facebook group by Dr. Suzanne Soliman, PharmD, Chief Academic Officer for the Accreditation Council for Medical Affairs (ACMA), as a place for women in pharmacy to offer support, share knowledge, and give advice to others in the challenging field of pharmacy. Pharmacist Moms Group established the first ever Women Pharmacist Day in the U.S., and continues to help shape policy for improving working conditions for retail pharmacists and working moms.

“Our collaboration with Ranger Ready Repellents is aligned with the core values and mission of the Pharmacist Moms Group,” said Dr. Soliman. “We are committed to helping pharmacist moms – and all moms - improve the quality of life for their families and communities, and the premium products that Ranger Ready offers help to protect families."

To learn more about the partnership, contact Teddy DeRosa at teddyd@rangerready.com or Lisa Kelly at info@pharmacistmomsgroup.com.

1 Tick Borne Disease Working Group, 2018 Report to Congress, 25, 31

About Ranger Ready Repellents®

Ranger Ready Repellents is a privately held business founded in 2016 with a mission to save lives from serious diseases caused by mosquitos, ticks, biting insects and, as of 2020, via human-to-human transmission. Premium products are made in USA and include Ranger Ready Picaridin 20% Body-Worn Repellents™, Ranger Ready Permethrin 0.5%™ for clothing application, and Ranger Ready Hand Sanitizer™, 80% ethanol alcohol topical hand sanitizer. Ranger Ready is wholly owned by the PiC20 Group, LLC, a privately held company based in Norwalk, CT. Visit www.rangerready.com for more information.

About Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG ™)

Pharmacist Moms Group (PhMG™), a registered non-for-profit 501(c)(3), was founded in 2017 by Suzanne Soliman, PharmD. It is the largest organization of pharmacists in the United States, focusing on enhancing the professional and personal lives of mothers in the challenging field of pharmacy. Visit www.pharmacistmomsgroup.com for more information.

