Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 579 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,302 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Zambia: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Statement on Zambia

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Download logo

“In response to media inquiry regarding the recently announced change in leadership at the central bank of Zambia, an IMF spokesman made the following statement:

“We note the change in leadership announced over the weekend at the Bank of Zambia before the end of the previous Governor’s mandate.

The macroeconomic stability that most developing countries have enjoyed in recent years has greatly relied on the much-improved effectiveness and increased independence of central banks. It is imperative that central banks’ operational independence and credibility is maintained, particularly at this critical time when economic stability is threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic. Without credible institutions and sound policies, sustained economic growth and much needed improvements in living standards will not be possible.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

You just read:

Coronavirus - Zambia: International Monetary Fund (IMF) Statement on Zambia

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.