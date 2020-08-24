Mario Selva Helps Millennials Live the Modern American dream

/EIN News/ -- Italy, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “American dream” has long been the measure of success in society. The most sought-after lifestyle, this entails having a nice car, a house, family and friends, designer clothing, and the ultimate freedom to travel and invest however one pleases. One entrepreneur is living exactly that reality. But here’s the thing: he’s not even American.



The Italian-born Mario Selva has always had big dreams. He grew up in the age of media and technological booms. Selva saw Facebook, Instagram, and other famous platforms develop right before his eyes, and that served as a massive source of inspiration.

Technology is creating online millionaires



Mario SelvaSelva studied business at the University of Naples Federico II and decided to go the online route, much like others in his generation. With just a laptop and an Internet connection, Mario began his work in marketing by helping out Amazon sellers, and he was able to amass $180,000 in just four months. Soon, that venture grew, and the entrepreneur decided to branch out into drop-shipping. He quickly identified the right products and, with his marketing genius, managed to grow his revenue in 18 months.



Today, Selva is focused on learning, growing, and scaling his business. He’s a true idea powerhouse, so building an empire doesn’t seem daunting to him at all. Selva credits his success to his discipline and his vision.



Mindset is everything for online entrepreneurs



While online business owners don’t need much to get started in terms of physical tools, their mindset can make or break them. The biggest names out there always credit their riches to the fact that they kept a driven and stable mindset throughout the journey. “I believe that in every business, there will inevitably be problems. That’s a given. Your mindset dictates whether you’ll be able to solve these problems and how quickly. If you keep your determination up, you’ll be rewarded,” shares Selva.



As someone who has figured out the ins and outs of business early on, Mario is excited to be a role model and a mentor for other startup entrepreneurs. If he had to choose one piece of advice to give to those who look up to him, it would be to never give up, especially when things become difficult.



The other piece of advice he has is to study. Selva spent a large amount of his earlier years studying. He’d isolate himself and read. He credits this time and energy spent on self-development for his subsequent success. As long as one picks the right mentors, the right strategy will soon follow. With the help of online connections, scaling a business has never been so easy.



