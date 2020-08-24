DrChrono Kicks Off Partner Webinar Series

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company developing the essential platform and services for modern medical practices, announced today that it will host a series of upcoming webinars with partners Abyde, CoverMyMeds, Podium and Square in the weeks ahead.



“The pandemic has required the healthcare industry to make some major adjustments this past year and we’re finding that our customers are seeking advice now more than ever on how to optimize their telemedicine solutions and manage patient data,” said Daniel Kivatinos, Co-founder and COO of DrChrono. “We are thrilled to be teaming up with our partners to share helpful strategies and advice on pressing topics impacting today’s physicians and practices.”

Upcoming Partner Webinars:

Podium - DrChrono will join Podium for a live webinar on Wednesday, August 26th from 10:00 - 11:00am PT on the topic “Best Practices for Virtual Care Visits.” Bryce Forbush, Regional Director of Healthcare Sales at Podium along with Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-founder of DrChrono will discuss with attendees telemedicine must-do’s, why online reviews are important now more than ever and best practices for working with patients on their terms.

Register for this event at: https://learn.podium.com/webinars-08-20-Dr.Chrono/

CoverMyMeds - Executives from CoverMyMeds and DrChrono will lead a joint webinar on Tuesday, September 1st from 10:00 - 11:00am PT on the topic “Removing Barriers to Patient Care with ePA.” While most practices would prefer to do without prior authorizations, they’re not going away anytime soon. But that doesn’t mean the process can’t be easier and more efficient. In fact, as patients face additional hurdles to medication access right now, it’s more important than ever to ensure the approval process is as streamlined as possible. Join Erin Alder, User Engagement at CoverMyMeds, Corey Bradham, Partnership Manager at CoverMyMeds and Jamie Bowers, Senior Senior Implementation Specialist at DrChrono.

Register for this event at: https://rb.gy/bgosq8

Square - DrChrono will co-host a live webinar with Square to discuss “Maintaining Efficiency, Security, and Payments as Telehealth Increases” on Tuesday, September 15th from 10:00 - 11:00 am PT. As healthcare seems to be evolving on a daily basis, finding ways to provide care to your patients safely and receiving payments for those services is more important than ever. This webinar will discuss the benefits of an integrated telehealth and payment solution to help practices relieve the administrative burden and be confident in adapting to the changes ahead. Join Sarah Clansky, Partnership Manager at Square and Dan Guidebeck, Strategic Partnership Manager at DrChrono.

Register for this event at: https://drchrono.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2iIA3G6_R0yjjyrq94_PEw

Abyde - DrChrono and Abyde will host a live webinar on “Simplifying HIPAA for the Independent Practice” on Thursday, September 24th from 10:00 - 11:00 am PT. With all the changes to healthcare operations in 2020, ensuring HIPAA compliance has never been more important for providers. Join Matt DiBlasi, President and Co-founder and DrChrono’s Daniel Kivatinos to learn how to avoid costly HIPAA fines.

Register for this event at: https://drchrono.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_XtEJC02wR_-gzNure2v-3Q

About DrChrono

DrChrono develops the essential platform and services for modern medical practices to make care more informed, more interactive, and more personalized. The open platform powers electronic health record (EHR), practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management solutions for thousands of physicians and millions of patients, and is fully extensible via a robust API and marketplace of applications and services. The platform is facilitating millions of patient appointments and is processing billions of dollars in medical billing. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com .

