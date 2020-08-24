Man Injured in Berlin UTV Crash

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Matthew Holmes 603-788-4850 603-271-3361 August 24, 2020

Berlin, NH – On the morning of Saturday, August 22, a Rhode Island man sustained significant injuries after rolling his rented Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) on a trail in Jericho Mountain State Park.

At approximately 11:15 a.m., authorities received a call for help in reference to a crash that had occurred on the Buford’s Way Trail. Personnel from Berlin Fire and Berlin EMS subsequently responded to the scene and located Salvatore Guido, 49, of Westerly, RI. Who had sustained multiple serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Guido was transported from the scene via a specially equipped off road rescue vehicle provided by the Berlin Fire Department and taken to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin by Berlin EMS for further evaluation and treatment.

This incident was investigated by a responding NH Fish and Game Department Conservation Officer. Guido was found to be wearing a helmet, eye protection, and safety restraint at the time of the incident. Guido was found to be a novice rider, and the crash was caused by hitting a rock while negotiating a downhill slope.