CMUV Bancorp Announces 3rd Quarter 2020 Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- EL CENTRO, CA, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ The Board of Directors of CMUV Bancorp, the bank holding company for Community Valley Bank, has approved a 3rd Quarter cash dividend of $0.08 per common share. The dividend will be payable on September 30, 2020 to all shareholders of record on September 8, 2020.

Jon Edney

760-352-1889

mediarelations@yourcvb.com