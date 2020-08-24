COVID-19 Daily Update 8-24-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 24, 2020, there have been 398,479 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,312 total cases and 179 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the death of a 59-year old male from Lincoln County. “We mourn the tragic loss of this West Virginian and send our deepest sympathies to the family,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

CASES PER COUNTY : Barbour (33), Berkeley (767), Boone (128), Braxton (9), Brooke (85), Cabell (490), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (98), Hampshire (92), Hancock (118), Hardy (63), Harrison (256), Jackson (190), Jefferson (324), Kanawha (1,225), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (439), Marion (208), Marshall (135), Mason (84), McDowell (66), Mercer (276), Mineral (131), Mingo (213), Monongalia (1,060), Monroe (65), Morgan (37), Nicholas (43), Ohio (288), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (135), Putnam (247), Raleigh (325), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (25), Summers (18), Taylor (101), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (227), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (291), Wyoming (51).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested . Such is the case of Greenbrier and Randolph counties in this report.