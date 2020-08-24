Trillion Energy Announces Results of Resource Evaluation of Six Prospects for its SASB Natural Gas Field

Net Risked Prospective Resource (Best Estimate) of 23.0 Bcf Valued at US$83MM (C$0.99/share)

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia and ANKARA, Turkey, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillion Energy International Inc. (“Trillion” or the “Company”) (CSE: TCF) (OTC: TCFF) (Frankfurt: 3P2N) is pleased to report the results of an independent petroleum resource evaluation, effective June 30, 2020 (the “Prospect Resource Report”) prepared by GLJ Petroleum Consultants (“GLJ”) for six prospects on the South Akcakoca Sub Basin gas field (the “SASB Gas Field”) located offshore Turkey.



Net Prospective Resources Summary

The Prospect Resource Report evaluates prospective intervals contiguous to producing, discovered accumulations in the SASB Gas Field for the following six exploration prospects: Akcakoca South, Akcakoca-6, Bayhanli, Eskikale East, Eskikale West and Guluc North, with results as follows:

Prospective Resources (Bcf) Low Best High Estimate Estimate Estimate UPIIP 34.0 65.9 104.4 Unrisked 19.2 37.5 59.7 Risked 11.8 23.0 36.4



Net Present Value Summary

Unrisked Risked Before Income Tax Low Best High Low Best High Net Present Value (US$MM) Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate Estimate 0.0% $95.6 $217.1 $378.4 $59.4 $132.6 $230.5 5.0% $74.1 $169.4 $290.9 $46.2 $103.4 $177.2 10.0% $58.6 $136.0 $232.9 $36.6 $83.0 $141.9 15.0% $47.1 $111.6 $191.9 $29.5 $68.0 $116.9 20.0% $38.4 $93.1 $161.5 $24.0 $56.7 $98.3

Notes:

This Prospect Resource Report has been prepared in accordance with resource definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation (COGE) Handbook. The resources definitions used in preparing this report are those contained in the COGE Handbook and the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 51-101 (NI 51-101). Net present value is the discounted value of the reserves after all capital development, operating, costs, and royalties before taxes, discounted to present day dollars Company management calculated the summations of the UPIIP, Unrisked and Risked prospect resources from GLJ’s report for the six prospects. Totals may not necessarily reflect actual outcomes.

Prospective resources have both an associated chance of discovery and a chance of development to derive a final chance of commerciality. GLJ has assigned a 90% chance of development for all six prospects and a chance of discovery ranging from 50% to 90% resulting in a range of chance of commerciality from 45% to 81%.

Reserves Summary

In addition to the Prospect Resource Report, are the Company’s petroleum reserves, which as of December 31, 2019, GLJ estimated the proven plus probable reserves were 20.2 Bcf (net) with a before tax, estimated net present value discounted at 10% (“NPV-10”) US$79.5MM (C$0.94/share).



Net Proven Plus Probable Reserves Summary

Nat. Oil Before Tax After Tax Before Tax Gas Equiv. NPV 10% NPV 10% NPV 10% Reserve Category (Bcf) (Mboe) (US$MM) (US$MM) (C$MM) C$/Share Proved Producing 0.0 234.0 $3.9 $3.9 $5.2 $0.05 Developed Non-Producing 0.0 0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.00 Undeveloped 11.5 1,924.0 $34.9 $26.5 $46.5 $0.41 Total Proved 11.5 2,158.0 $38.9 $30.4 $51.7 $0.46 Probable 8.6 1,506.0 $40.6 $31.7 $54.0 $0.48 Total Proved Plus Probable 20.2 3,663.0 $79.5 $62.1 $105.7 $0.94

Notes:

This reserves evaluation has been prepared in accordance with resource definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation (COGE) Handbook. The resources definitions used in preparing this report are those contained in the COGE Handbook and the Canadian Securities Administrators National Instrument 51-101 (NI 51-101). (*NPV 10 Valuation is the discounted value of the reserves after all capital development, operating, costs, and royalties before taxes, discounted to present day dollars)

Summary

Total Net 2P Reserves plus the Risked Prospective Resources from the six prospects evaluated by GLJ is 43.2 BCF with a NPV-10 of US$162.5MM (C$1.93/share).

The SASB Gas Field has further potential upside from at least seven additional exploration prospects, which have not yet been evaluated. The SASB Natural Gas Field is a Black Sea offshore development consisting of four platforms and currently has five gas wells producing from the Eocene Kusuri Sandstones. Production commenced in 2007 with approximately 41 Bcf produced to date from four gas pools.

President & CEO, Dr. Arthur Halleran comments: “The SASB Prospects add significant upside value to our existing petroleum reserves and resources. The GLJ reports clearly indicate a greater than C$200M value of the SASB Gas Field to Trillion. In addition, we plan to update our report on Trillion’s 100% owned Vranino 1-11 lease located in the Dobrudja Basin, Bulgaria, which was estimated having Unrisked Original Gas In Place of mid-case 572BCF and high case 1.2 Trillion Cubic Feet (TCF), as per Netherland Seawell’s resource report dated September 14, 2014”

About the Company

Trillion Energy is an oil and gas producing company with multiple assets throughout Turkey and Bulgaria. The Company is 49% owner of the SASB natural gas field, one of the Black Sea’s first and largest scale natural gas development projects; a 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field; a 100% interest in 42,833 hectares oil exploration block covering the northern extension of the prolific Iraq/ Zagros Basin; and in Bulgaria, the Vranino 1-11 block, a prospective unconventional natural gas property.

