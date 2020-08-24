Technology and Financial Industry Veteran Ken Goldman Joins Fortinet Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Ken Xie, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and CEO at Fortinet

“We are delighted to welcome back Ken – former CFO of Fortinet for over five years – in his new role on the Fortinet Board of Directors. As we continue to lead and expand into new markets to fuel growth, Fortinet will benefit once again from his vast and extensive board and industry experience. I look forward to working alongside Ken Goldman as part of our Board of Directors.”

News Summary

Fortinet ® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the addition of Ken Goldman to the company’s Board of Directors , adding further depth and expertise to the Board.

Goldman brings extensive experience from previous roles such as board director, audit committee chairman and financial advisory roles at more than 40 corporate boards. Goldman served on the board of directors at Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Foundation, the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s (FASB’s) primary Advisory Council (FASAC) as well as a three-year term to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board’s (PCAOB) Standing Advisory Group (SAG), an organization that provides advice on the need to formulate new accounting standards or change existing standards.

During a professional career spanning over 40 years, Goldman has served as CFO of multiple public and private companies. Ken is currently President of Hillspire LLC, a wealth management service provider. In addition to previously serving as Fortinet’s CFO, he was also formerly CFO for Yahoo!, Deterra, Siebel Systems, and Sybase.

Goldman’s experience also extends into higher education. Goldman was a member of the Board of Trustees of Cornell University from 2005 to 2013 and was subsequently designated as Emeritus Trustee and is currently on the Harvard Business School California Research Center Advisory Board.

“Fortinet continues to lead the industry as a cybersecurity innovator. I look forward to again being a part of the company’s continued growth and working with the leadership team and my fellow Board members to continue the company’s exciting trajectory.”

-- Ken Goldman

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers our customers with complete visibility and control across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric platform can address the most critical security challenges and protect data across the entire digital infrastructure, whether in networked, application, multi-cloud or edge environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 465,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Both a technology company and a learning organization, the Fortinet Network Security Expert (NSE) Training Institute has one of the largest and broadest cybersecurity training programs in the industry. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

FTNT-F

Copyright © 2020 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral,FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov , may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.