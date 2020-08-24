Chiesi USA, Inc. Earns 2020 Life Sciences Award by Triangle Business Journal

Chiesi recognized for its continued service to patients, healthcare providers, employees and community partners

/EIN News/ -- CARY, N.C., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chiesi USA (key-ay-zee), a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Cary, North Carolina, was named Company of the Year by the Triangle Business Journal 2020 Life Sciences Awards in honor of its noteworthy work in the life sciences industry. The recognition celebrates the contributions of Triangle-area individuals and research organizations in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, clinical research, medical devices and more.



In 2019, Chiesi achieved multiple corporate milestones and successes, including revenue and employee growth, the opening of its new headquarters in Cary and certification as a B Corporation, a global assessment of positive social and environmental impact. As the U.S. affiliate of parent company Chiesi Group, Chiesi also celebrated the launch of a Global Rare Diseases Division in Boston, a licensing agreement with Apotex, Inc. and its U.S. subsidiary ApoPharma USA, Inc., and a 19% investment of revenues in research and development.

Chiesi attributes its growth to an internal culture marked by innovation, collaboration, impact and belonging. As a demonstration of its commitment to employee well-being, Chiesi earned the 2019 Great Place to Work® Certification. To support the Triangle community as well as national charitable organizations, Chiesi contributed more than $980,000 in 2019 through its Chiesi in the Community corporate social responsibility program, marking an increase of 15% over 2018 contributions. As an employee-led CSR program, more than 150 employees supported 121 unique charitable organizations with 2,400 hours of their time throughout 2019.

“2019 proved to be a momentous year at Chiesi, full of growth in our service to patients, healthcare providers, employees and our community,” said Ken McBean, President and CEO of Chiesi USA. “We celebrate this recognition alongside every team member at Chiesi for their commitment to continuously further our impact, and we’re proud to be part of the strong Triangle life sciences community.”

In place of an in-person recognition ceremony due to COVID-19 and gathering restrictions, Triangle Business Journal featured Chiesi USA and the 2020 Life Sciences Award winners in a special section in the August 21 issue. To read the article, click here .

To learn more about Chiesi’s innovation in the Triangle life sciences industry, please visit www.chiesiusa.com .

About Chiesi USA

Chiesi USA, Inc., headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on commercialization of products for the hospital and target office-based specialties. The Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of family-owned Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A, a global R&D-focused pharmaceutical company based in Parma, Italy. In the United States, the Company delivers therapies and enhances care for patients in the areas of acute cardiology, neonatology and cystic fibrosis. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation™, Chiesi is dedicated to improving the health and well-being of its communities through its employee-led corporate social responsibility program, Chiesi in the Community. Innovation, collaboration and impact are the cornerstones of the Chiesi culture. For more information, visit www.chiesiusa.com.

Media: FleishmanHillard, Elizabeth Comtois, (919) 334-3786, elizabeth.comtois@fleishman.com

Chiesi USA: Michael Wasyluk, (919) 678-6611, michael.wasyluk@chiesi.com

