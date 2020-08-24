NTT Pro Cycling take on Bretagne Classic

The Bretagne Classic will be a tough 247km test on the rolling roads around Brittany. Usually a race that a classics rider like Michael Valgren or Edvald Boasson Hagen would target, this year with the change in calendar and Tour de France starting on Saturday, we could see a very different and open race at Bretagne.

NTT Pro Cycling (NTTProCycling.com) will be counting on its young talents to shine, with Samuele Battistella, Matteo Sobrero, Stefan de Bod, Nicholas Dlamini, Rasmus Tiller and Michael Carbel all starting.

Reinardt Janse van Rensburg, the 31-year-old South African, will be the experienced head among his younger teammates and will look to lead the team at a race that should also suit his capabilities.

Alex Sans Vega - NTT Pro Cycling Sport Director “What we are seeing with the calendar being all mixed up this year, is that some of the usual names you would see at particular races are not at those races this year. In that, there is now an opportunity for riders to step up and show themselves at very prestigious races. This is quite exciting, particularly for our team that we have here at Bretagne. Apart from Reinardt, all our guys are 25 or younger. 248km is going to be a tough challenge, but we hope to rise to the occasion.”

