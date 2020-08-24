Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 549 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 181,269 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus: UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report

Situation overview

Number of positive cases continued to increase from August 3 to 20 with 179 new cases confirmed for a total of 2,115 cases as of August 20. Number of deaths increased from 38 to 39 during the reporting period. The fatality rate is 1.8% whilst the recovery rate increase from 54,2% to 81.3% this month. Number of children under 18 infected by the virus represent 16.2% of all confirmed cases.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/2ElnVbp

The evolving situation has led the government to readjust the mobilization of front-line support staff to strengthen the response in the departments located in the former “cordon Sanitaire,” which remain the most affected, and to accelerate deployment of COVID-19 laboratories across the country, which currently has 12 functional laboratories.

Key updates

  • There are currently 1,715 recovered cases;

  • 94.4% of confirmed cases are locally acquired;

  • On 11 August 1st to 4th grade students returned to school after the extension of school holidays in April 2020;

  • Compulsory wearing of face masks in public and mandatory tests (rapid and PCR) upon arrival (at the cost of 100,000 FCFA or 180 US$) and upon departure (50,000 FCFA or 90 US$) from Cotonou International Airport remain in place.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

You just read:

Coronavirus: UNICEF Benin COVID-19 Situation Report

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.