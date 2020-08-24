ORBCOMM Receives 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- Recognizes GT 1200 trailer tracking device for exceptional innovation

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that its next generation, solar-powered GT 1200 series of trailer tracking devices has received a 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading web site covering IoT technologies.

ORBCOMM was the first to market in 2013 with its award-winning GT 1100 solar-powered asset management solution. Hundreds of thousands of devices later, ORBCOMM’s latest GT 1200 series set the bar again in 2020 with the next wave of innovation for solar-powered asset management. The GT 1200 series includes an enhanced, high-sensitivity solar panel that charges up to 20 times faster than its predecessor even without direct sunlight, resulting in up to three times more messages per day for increased asset utilization. The compact devices are ruggedized to withstand extreme conditions, require no battery changes for up to 10 years and include built-in tamper and impact detection. The GT 1200 series also can easily be configured with ORBCOMM’s integrated cargo sensor and other wireless sensors. With a new streamlined design, the devices can be installed externally on all cargo asset types in about 10 minutes, even when the asset is full, making customer deployments quick and efficient with minimal disruption to their operations.

“ORBCOMM continues to lead the industrial IoT market with breakthrough innovation that enhances and expands our product and solution portfolio, which is validated by winning the IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award,” said Craig Malone, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President of Product Development. “With expanded support for wireless sensors, an improved solar panel and faster field installation, ORBCOMM’s GT 1200 series is the industry’s top choice for trailer tracking, offering incremental benefits to our transportation customers looking to streamline their fleet operations, gain efficiencies and manage their business remotely in today’s stay-at-home economy.”

“The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate ORBCOMM for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.

“It is my pleasure to recognize the GT 1200, an innovative solution that earned ORBCOMM the 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award,” said Ken Briodagh, Editorial Director for IoT Evolution World. “I look forward to seeing even more innovation from ORBCOMM in the future.”

ORBCOMM’s GT 1200 series of devices is part of a comprehensive telematics solution that includes multiple sensor options, user-friendly applications and reliable cellular and optional satellite connectivity for hassle-free trailer and container tracking. For more information, please visit https://www.orbcomm.com/en/hardware/devices/gt-1200 .

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com.

