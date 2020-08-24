Ozop Subsidiary Fulfills Orders for US Navy and Contractor

/EIN News/ -- WARWICK, NY., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozop Energy Solutions . ( OZSC ), (“Ozop” or the “Company”) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. (PCTI) has filled multiple orders for its 4.5KVA 400hz frequency converters.



Two units were shipped last month to Argon Corp, a company that serves global land-based, naval and airborne military applications. The company offers ruggedized flat panel displays, computers, workstations, soldier wearable computers displays, and military displays for dismounted or mounted operations, as well as associated handheld displays, rugged tablets, and keyboards.

Another order was placed by NAWCWD (Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division), specifically, Point Mugu, California. NAWCWD boasts a variety of state-of-the-art and one-of-a-kind laboratories and facilities that enable them to deliver unparalleled weapons research, development, acquisition, test, and evaluation for our nation's warfighters, and they offer 24/7 warfighter support to ensure the on-the-ground service member has the support they need to defend our nation at home and at sea.

According to Catherine Chis, President of PCTI, “PCTI has filled many orders for both Argon and Point Mugu over the years. This is one of the lower power items we produce, and though we normally don’t like to make things this small, we appreciate that these companies and our armed forces turn to us when it comes to making essential components that keep our military mission-ready.”

For more information on PCTI please follow on the link, www.pcti.com .

Please be aware that our social media accounts can be used from time to time for additional material events.

https://twitter.com/power_conv_tech

https://www.facebook.com/PowerConversionTech

About Ozop Energy Solutions.

Ozop Energy Solutions ( http://ozopenergy.com/ ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ultra-high power chargers, inverters, and power supplies for a wide variety of applications in the defense, heavy industrial, aircraft ground support, maritime and other sectors. Our strategy focuses on capturing a significant share of the rapidly growing renewable energy market as a provider of assets and infrastructure needed to store energy.

About Power Conversion Technologies, Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc. ( www.pcti.com ) invents, designs, develops, manufactures and distributes standard and custom power electronic solutions. Founded in 1991 and located in East Butler, Pennsylvania, the Company’s mission is to be the global leader for high power electronics with a standard of continued innovation.

