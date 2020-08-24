Paltalk Announces Launch of Virtual Investor Awareness Program on M-Vest

/EIN News/ -- Jericho, NY, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Paltalk, Inc. (“Paltalk”, “we,” “our” or “us” or the “Company”)(OTCQB: PALT), a leading communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications, today announced that it has launched a virtual investor awareness program on M-Vest.com in an effort to raise awareness and streamline business communications to shareholders and to the investment community as a whole. The Company intends to publish an updated investor presentation on M-Vest.com and provide regular updates through the platform. Please visit https://m-vest.com/insights/discover-companies/Paltalk to access the M-Vest platform and www.paltalk.com for more information regarding Paltalk.

The presentations that the Company publishes via the M-Vest platform shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

About Maxim Group LLC and M-Vest:

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. Maxim Group provides a full array of financial services including investment banking, private wealth management, global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales and trading, equity research and prime brokerage services to a diverse range of corporate clients, institutional investors and high net worth individuals. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), and is a member of the following: Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA); Securities Insurance Protection Corporation (SIPC); NASDAQ Stock Market and NYSE. To learn more about Maxim Group, visit www.maximgrp.com.

M-Vest, a division of Maxim Group LLC, is an online platform that enables issuers to engage a broad range of investors to raise awareness through presentations.

About Paltalk, Inc. (OTCQB: PALT)

Paltalk is a communications software innovator that powers multimedia social applications. Our product portfolio includes Paltalk and Camfrog, which together host one of the world’s largest collections of video-based communities. Our other products include Tinychat and Vumber. The Company has an over 20-year history of technology innovation and holds 18 patents. For more information, please visit: http://www.paltalk.com.

