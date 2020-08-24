SMTC Corporation to Participate in the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on Sept. 9-10, 2020

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMTC Corporation (Nasdaq:SMTX), a global electronics manufacturing services provider and winners of Frost & Sullivan’s 2019 Best Practices Award for Customer Value Leadership in the Electronics Manufacturing Services Industry, today announced that SMTC will participate in the 9th Annual Gateway Conference being held virtually on Sept. 9-10, 2020.



Ed Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of SMTC, and Steve Waszak, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be available to provide an update on SMTC and its current business opportunities, in one-on-one meetings via teleconference throughout the day. Anyone wishing to schedule a teleconference meeting is encouraged to request a meeting through the sponsor’s on-line meeting platform or alternatively contact Peter Seltzberg, of Darrow Associates, at 516-419-9915 or pseltzberg@darrowir.com for more information. Additionally, there will be a webcast that is open to the public available at SMTC’s Investor Relations Calendar page at https://www.smtc.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar .

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and acquired MC Assembly Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. SMTC has more than 50 manufacturing and assembly lines in the United States and Mexico which creates a powerful low-to-medium volume, high-mix, end-to-end global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider. With local support and expanded manufacturing capabilities globally, including fully integrated contract manufacturing services with a focus on global original equipment manufacturers and emerging technology companies, including those in the Avionics, Aerospace and Defense, Industrial IoT, Power and Clean Technology, Medical and Safety, Retail and Payment Systems, Semiconductors, Telecom, Networking and Communications, and Test and Measurement industries. As a mid-size provider of end-to-end EMS, SMTC provides printed circuit boards assemblies production, systems integration and comprehensive testing services, enclosure fabrication, as well as product design, and sustaining engineering and supply chain management services. SMTC services extend over the entire electronic product life cycle from the development and introduction of new products through to the growth, maturity and end-of-life phases. For further information on SMTC Corporation, please visit our website at www.smtc.com .

Investor Relations Contact

Peter Seltzberg

Managing Director

Darrow Associates, Inc.

516-419-9915

pseltzberg@darrowir.com