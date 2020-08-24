/EIN News/ -- Press Release

Nokia service aggregation router now FirstNet Ready™ to support public safety in the U.S.

FirstNet is built with AT&T in a public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority – an independent agency within the federal government, and supports communications for more than 13,000 public safety agencies and organizations across the U.S.

– an independent agency within the federal government, and supports communications for more than 13,000 public safety agencies and organizations across the U.S. FirstNet ReadyTM certification of Nokia’s 7705 SAR-Hmc IP/MPLS wireless router serves mission-critical industry segments that support public safety, including utilities in their remote and mobile applications

Dallas, TX – Nokia today announced the Nokia 7705 SAR-Hmc wireless service aggregation router is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet ® – the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built specifically for public safety.

Nokia’s service aggregation router, delivered in a rugged, compact platform, extends service routing to remote sites, hubs and network edges, provides high capacity and maximizes network stability. It supports smart grid distribution automation and other fixed and vehicle-mounted applications for public safety agencies and other organizations that could be called on to support first responders, including transportation, energy and mining. The FirstNet certified 7705 SAR-Hmc delivers resilient wireless network services by merging IP/MPLS (Multi-protocol Label Switching) fast packet switching with the secure and interoperable FirstNet network.

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subjected to hundreds of tests covering many aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This ensures that these devices can meet the needs of first responders. All FirstNet Ready devices are listed on the FirstNet device page .



Brenda Kittila, Vice President, FirstNet Operations at AT&T, said: “FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review so first responders can be confident that Nokia’s 7705 SAR-Hmc meets our highest standards for reliability, security and performance. The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission.”

Ricky Corker, President of Customer Operations for Americas at Nokia, said: “Keeping first responders and critical infrastructure connected during a crisis keeps all of us safer. We’ve purpose-built our 7705 SAR-Hmc for smart grid modernization and it is proven in the utility market. With our FirstNet Ready router, we can now provide secure wireless access to FirstNet across the U.S. for public safety, the utility industry, and state, local and federal government agencies.”

Nokia and AT&T are sponsoring the Utility Telecom and Technology virtual event, taking place August 18 - September 4. To meet with Nokia, visit Virtual Booth 803. To learn more about FirstNet, visit the AT&T Virtual Booth 701.

About Nokia

We create the technology to connect the world. Only Nokia offers a comprehensive portfolio of network equipment, software, services, and licensing opportunities across the globe. With our commitment to innovation, driven by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, we are a leader in the development and deployment of 5G networks.

Our communications service provider customers support more than 6.4 billion subscriptions with our radio networks, and our enterprise customers have deployed over 1,300 industrial networks worldwide. Adhering to the highest ethical standards, we transform how people live, work, and communicate. For our latest updates, please visit us online www.nokia.com and follow us on Twitter @nokia and @NokiaNAM.

