Agustin Pichot Appointed Director Representing Fortescue Metals Group

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Candente Copper Corp. (TSX:DNT, BVL:DNT) ("Candente Copper” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Agustin Pichot has been appointed to the board of directors of Candente Copper, representing Fortescue Metals Group Limited (“Fortescue”) who has a 19.9% shareholding in the Company.

Mr. Pichot is President of Fortescue South America and is responsible for the development of Fortescue’s mining, energy and infrastructure business across the region.

Previously (in 2000) Mr. Pichot founded Pegas Group, a large South American sport media and marketing agency and also worked in asset management and global investment strategies in the financial sector in Argentina from 2015 to 2018.

Prior to 2010, Mr. Pichot spent 16 years as a player and national captain in world rugby representing Argentina and France. He also served as an Executive Board Member, for both the Argentina Rugby Union and the International Rugby Board between 2011 and 2020. A philanthropist, Mr. Pichot is also part of the executive teams of two foundations, Fundación Enrique Alberto Pichot and the Minderoo Foundation.

On another matter, John Black has advised the company that due to his many other demanding commitments, he has decided not to stand for re-election as Director at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) in September. We are pleased to advise, however, that Mr. Black will stay on as an advisor to the Company and as a member of the Cañariaco Norte Technical Committee, which the Company is forming with Fortescue.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper is a mineral exploration company engaged in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Company is currently focused on its 100% owned Cañariaco project, which includes the Feasibility stage Cañariaco Norte deposit as well as the Cañariaco Sur deposit and Quebrada Verde prospect, located within the Western Cordillera of the Peruvian Andes in the Department of Lambayeque in Northern Peru.

On behalf of the Board of Candente Copper Corp.

“Joanne C. Freeze” P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

For further information please contact:

“Joanne C. Freeze” P.Geo.

President, CEO and Director

Tel +1 604-689-1957

info@candentecopper.com

www.candentecopper.com

