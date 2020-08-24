DT Research 6 and 8-inch Handheld Rugged Tablets Running Windows 10 Power Two-Factor Authentication and Long Range Asset Verification

/EIN News/ -- Small IP65 Handhelds with CAC and UHF RFID Readers

Enable Secure ID, Vehicle and Physical Asset Verification from 30 feet away

SAN JOSE Calif., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DT Research , the leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing solutions for vertical markets, today announced the DT362GL and DT382GL, unique 6-inch and 8-inch rugged tablets running Microsoft® Windows® 10 IoT Enterprise with a built-in Common Access Card (CAC) reader, 2D Barcode Scanner and Ultra High Frequency (UHF) RFID reader. The small-form, IP65 rated rugged handhelds can perform secure ID and vehicle verification necessary to access government and corporate buildings, restricted areas as well as secure logical access to computer networks. The tablets’ built-in UHF RFID reader accelerates physical asset verification by reading tags on items up to 30 feet.

“The number and variety of physical and digital assets that government agencies and companies need to keep secure continues to grow,” said Daw Tsai, president of DT Research. “We saw a need in the market for a small Windows 10 handheld device that delivers two-factor authentication required by government agencies, along with long range, Ultra High Frequency RFID, which can be used by government agencies, military operations and corporations to authenticate ID badges, validate vehicles entering controlled areas and immediately identify physical assets within busy warehouse/logistics operations.”

The DT362GL and DT382GL come with a built-in Common Access Card (CAC) reader that provides two-factor authentication by matching a user’s smart card with a personal identification (PIN) number. CACs are issued as standard identification for active-duty military personnel, reserve personnel, civilian employees, non-DoD government employees, state employees of the National Guard and eligible contractor personnel. A CAC is often required for access to government buildings and computer networks. The DT362GL and DT382GL CAC readers also meet the requirements for data encryption and digital signature technologies to provide secure logical access to computer systems and networks.

An embedded Ultra High Frequency (UHF) RFID module powered by Jadak ThingMagic technology within the DT362GL and DT382GL can be used as an authentication mechanism for personal identification badges and allows secure, yet efficient vehicle entrance to restricted areas without having to stop the vehicle and present a card or enter an access code. The UHF RFID readers provide a range of additional uses including inventory and equipment management without manual data entry, counting people and vehicles at events, and locating underground infrastructure assets such as gas pipelines and sewer lines. The DT362GL and DT382GL include an embedded antenna, which enables secure access verification within 16 feet or users can opt for an external pistol grip antenna for up to a 30 foot range.

Rated IP65 and MIL-STD-810G, the DT362GL and DT382GL handhelds are highly durable and deliver reliable operation in harsh, mission-critical environments. The small 6-inch and 8-inch displays offers outdoor viewing through a high brightness capacitive touch screen. These robust, fanless handhelds offer seamless information capture and transmission both in secure and non-secure environments through built-in smart card readers, dedicated GNSS modules, cameras, barcode scanners and UHF RFID readers.

The DT362GL and DT382GL handheld tablets offer a robust set of features and options that include:

Indoor-Outdoor Display – 6-inch (DT362GL) and 8-inch (DT382) LED-backlight screen with capacitive touch.

– 6-inch (DT362GL) and 8-inch (DT382) LED-backlight screen with capacitive touch. Military-grade Durability and Reliability – IP65-rated for water and dust resistance, MIL-STD- 810G certified for shock and vibration protection. FCC Class B, RoHS compliant and HERO (Hazard of Electromagnetic Radiation to Ordnance) certified. NIST compliant BIOS available.

– IP65-rated for water and dust resistance, MIL-STD- 810G certified for shock and vibration protection. FCC Class B, RoHS compliant and HERO (Hazard of Electromagnetic Radiation to Ordnance) certified. NIST compliant BIOS available. TAA Compliant – Manufactured in compliance with the requirements of the Trade Agreement Act (TAA).

– Manufactured in compliance with the requirements of the Trade Agreement Act (TAA). Enterprise Operating System – Microsoft ® Windows ® 10 IoT Enterprise.

– Microsoft Windows 10 IoT Enterprise. CAC Reader – Optional Common Access Card full slot reads ISO 7816 T=0, T=1; 1.8/3/5V smart cards.

Optional Common Access Card full slot reads ISO 7816 T=0, T=1; 1.8/3/5V smart cards. UHF RFID – Optional Ultra High Frequency RFID at 865 – 928MHz, EPCglobal Class 1 Gen 2/ISO 18000-6C. Reaches up to 16 ft. (4.87 m) read distance with integrated ThingMagic module and embedded antenna. Will reach 30 feet (9.1 m) with trigger grip antenna.

Optional Ultra High Frequency RFID at 865 – 928MHz, EPCglobal Class 1 Gen 2/ISO 18000-6C. Reaches up to 16 ft. (4.87 m) read distance with integrated ThingMagic module and embedded antenna. Will reach 30 feet (9.1 m) with trigger grip antenna. Wireless Communications – Wi-Fi 802.11ac and 4.2 LE Bluetooth.

Wi-Fi 802.11ac and 4.2 LE Bluetooth. Barcode Scanner – Optional 2D barcode scanner that also reads 1D barcodes.

– Optional 2D barcode scanner that also reads 1D barcodes. Back Camera – Optional 8 megapixel back camera with auto focus, white balance, gain control and exposure control.

Optional 8 megapixel back camera with auto focus, white balance, gain control and exposure control. High Performance – Intel ® Pentium ® Sliver Quad-Core, 1.10GHz up to 2.70GHz.

– Intel Pentium Sliver Quad-Core, 1.10GHz up to 2.70GHz. Continuous Operation - Hot-swappable battery pack eliminates downtime.

- Hot-swappable battery pack eliminates downtime. GNSS Module – Optional U-blox M8 GNSS module.

Availability

The DT362GL and DT382GL rugged handheld tablets are immediately available from DT Research’s authorized resellers, partners and on GSA with pending additions to the AIT-6 and pRFID III contracting vehicles. Interested parties may contact the DT Research sales team at sales@dtri.com .

About DT Research

DT Research ™, an early Mobile Tablet pioneer and leading designer and manufacturer of purpose-built computing systems for vertical markets, delivers the world’s most comprehensive line of Rugged and GNSS Tablets, Mobile POS Tablets and Medical Computing Solutions. DT Research products are uniquely designed with customizable built-in options assembled in California, providing customers with rapid time-to-market solutions that are also TAA compliant. The DT Research family of products is based on embedded computing platforms that power secure, reliable and cost-effective computing. DT Research systems offer computing mobility within industrial and harsh environments through durable solutions with wireless connectivity, high-quality touch displays, and Windows® operating systems. More than 200 organizations across the globe rely on DT Research solutions in industries such as government, healthcare, hospitality, logistics, military, retail and warehousing. DT Research is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, visit www.dtresearch.com and follow @dtresearch, #MilitaryTablets, #RuggedTablets and #GNSSTablets.

