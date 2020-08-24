American Energy’s Oilfield Basics Announces Dominion Energy’s David Marks’ Addition to Course Catalogue

/EIN News/ -- ALLENTOWN, PA, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – American Energy Partners, Inc. (“American Energy”) (PINK: AEPT), a diversified energy company, is excited to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Oilfield Basics is expanding its online course catalogue again. The newest addition, entitled “Introduction to Natural Gas Trading,” authored by David Marks, a 40-year veteran of the energy industry continues to enrich Oilfield Basics’ existing course library.

An authority on this topic, Marks' background includes contract origination and negotiation, pipeline logistics, term marketing and day trading, project management, teaching, and business development. Marks has 40 years’ experience in the oil & gas industry, beginning with Geosource (Houston) and Wildrose (Calgary) where he spent 12 years managing seismic exploration crews across North America in 29 states and Canadian provinces. David has spent the last 26 years marketing natural gas, commercial services, and gas technologies, beginning with Consolidated Natural Gas, and including Allegheny Energy and Dominion Energy.

Marks currently manages a portfolio of more than 240 Appalachian Basin producers at Dominion Energy Field Services in Pittsburgh. Through Dominion, David is a member of OOGA, IOGA WV, PIOGA, and SOOGA and is a subcommittee chairman for PIOGA in Wexford PA. He also serves as a consultant to municipalities and energy brokers, and promotes natural gas usage for transportation fuel, power generation, and for conversion to synthetic natural gas-based products. He has previously held positions on the Gas Industry Standards Board and currently works as Appalachian Supply Coordinator at Dominion Energy.

This roughly two-hour-long course by Marks will help students, industry members, and investors better understand what natural gas trading is: the price drivers (such as production, weather, economic factors, storage inventory, regulations, etc.), settlements, maximizing profits, minimizing costs, the common terms and technologies, and more.

Marks gave his own description of the course:

“‘Introduction to Natural Gas Trading’ is a discussion focused on buying and selling natural gas in the short term. This course explains the fundamentals that drive demand, supply, and pricing, then goes into detail surrounding risk and purpose.

First, we explain the difference between trading and marketing, from a time perspective. We review the basic types of short-term trades and review the purposes for each. Then we break down the discussion into three sections – market fundamentals, requirements and tools to address risk, and finally a serious discussion around the purpose for short term trades.

In this introductory course, we want the student to understand the complexity of a natural gas trading desk, along with the purpose to trade. And this journey is not meant to replace the experience of sitting next to a trader for days, weeks and months, taking in all that a trader must do throughout the day. But this course certainly prepares one to be able to sit down next to that trader, armed with certain understandings that must be established before effecting any trades at all.”

The course entitled “Introduction to Natural Gas Trading” is now available for purchase on our site. Course details are listed here: Introduction to Natural Gas Trading



For additional information, visit: Oilfield Basics, LLC



American Energy Partners, Inc. (AEPT)



AEPT and its group of companies focus on providing solutions in markets where energy production and water meet technology. Collectively, the subsidiaries are engaged in the energy sector as well as the design, construction and operation of regional water treatment facilities that serve the industrial, energy, and government sectors.



For additional information, visit: American Energy Partners, Inc.



Safe Harbor



This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of AEPT, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding AEPT’s financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases “would be,” “will allow,” “intends to,” “may result,” “are expected to,” “will continue,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimate,” “project,” “indicate,” “could,” “potentially,” “should,” “believe,” “think”, “considers” or similar expressions are intended to identify “forward-looking statements.” These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. AEPT cautions readers not to place undue reliance on such statements. AEPT does not undertake, and AEPT specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement. Actual results may differ materially from AEPT’s expectations and estimates.

Company Contact:

Barwicki Investor Relations, Inc.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(516) 662-9461

andrew@Barwicki.com