Cassava Sciences Announces Lead Drug Candidate PTI-125 Is Assigned the Chemical Drug Name ‘sumifilam’ by USAN

- A Commercial Brand Name for Sumifilam is Expected at a Future Date -

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on Alzheimer’s disease, today announced that its lead drug candidate PTI-125 has been assigned the chemical drug name sumifilam by the United States Adopted Names (USAN) Council. Future references to PTI-125 will be sumifilam. A commercial brand name for sumifilam is expected to be announced at a future date. Sumifilam is an investigational new drug and has not been approved for any indication.

Sumifilam is the first of a new class of drugs that bind filamin proteins. For this reason, USAN is expected to grant this class of drugs its own name stem, i.e., -filam. Any future drug by any company that targets filamin protein is expected to incorporate the -filam name stem as part of its drug name.

“A very famous author once asked, what’s in a name?” said Remi Barbier, President & CEO. “With apologies to that author, that which we call sumifilam by any other name would still elicit palpable excitement for an absolutely new type of drug therapy for Alzheimer’s disease.”

About USAN

The United States Adopted Names (USAN) Council is responsible for selecting simple, informative and unique nonproprietary drug names. The USAN Council establishes logical nomenclature classifications based on pharmacological or chemical relationships. The USAN Council (USANC) is comprised of volunteers nominated to the Council based on relevant knowledge, experience and interest in pharmacology or medicinal chemistry. In addition to one member-at-large and a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) liaison, the USAN council consists of one representative from The American Medical Association (AMA), the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and the American Pharmacists Association (APhA).

About Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. Currently, there are no drug therapies to halt Alzheimer’s disease, much less reverse its course. In the U.S. alone, approximately 5.8 million people are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, and approximately 487,000 people age 65 or older developed Alzheimer’s in 2019.1 The number of people living with Alzheimer’s disease is expected to grow dramatically in the years ahead, resulting in a growing social and economic burden.2

About Sumifilam (previously known as PTI-125)

Cassava Sciences’ lead therapeutic product candidate is for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. Sumifilam is a proprietary, small molecule (oral) drug that restores the normal shape and function of altered filamin A (FLNA), a scaffolding protein, in the brain. Altered FLNA in the brain disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to Alzheimer’s pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. The underlying science is published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, including Journal of Neuroscience, Neurobiology of Aging, Journal of Biological Chemistry, Neuroimmunology and Neuroinflammation and Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer’s Disease.

About SavaDx

SavaDx is Cassava Sciences’ investigational diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease. The goal of SavaDx is to make the detection of Alzheimer’s as simple as getting a blood test, possibly years before the appearance of any overt clinical symptoms.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

Cassava Sciences’ mission is to discover and develop innovations for chronic, neurodegenerative conditions. Over the past 10 years, Cassava Sciences has combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. Both sumifilam and SavaDx are substantially funded by research grant awards from the National Institutes of Health. Cassava Sciences owns worldwide development and commercial rights to its research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technologies, without royalty obligations to any third-party.

