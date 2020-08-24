Christopher Clare Joins Greystone as a Managing Director for Healthcare Financing

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone, a leading national commercial real estate financing company, announced Christopher Clare has joined as a Managing Director reporting to Nikhil Kanodia, head of Greystone’s FHA financing platform.



Prior to joining Greystone, Mr. Clare was a Senior Relationship Manager at M&T Bank, focusing on national healthcare and seniors housing finance for institutional equity funds, experienced operators and developers, for over seven years. Earlier in his career, Mr. Clare worked in municipal fixed income at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. He earned an MBA from Georgetown University and an undergraduate degree from Susquehanna University.

“Greystone’s FHA lending platform welcomes Chris as an experienced and nimble healthcare industry player who will help broaden the company’s network of clients and potential capital partners,” said Mr. Kanodia. “With the immense demand we have seen across the healthcare and seniors housing sectors for re-development and refinancing, Chris’ role will help us meet this demand, and his knowledge across a number of private development and capital sources will be invaluable.”

Greystone ranks #1 based on both volume of multifamily and healthcare Firm Commitments issued by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) since HUD’s fiscal year began in October 2019, having originated and obtained Firm Commitments for 136 HUD-insured loans totaling $2.59 billion, representing 14.7% market share – the largest of all lenders – for HUD-insured multifamily and healthcare loans.

About Greystone

Greystone is a real estate lending, investment, and advisory company with an established reputation as a leader in multifamily and healthcare finance, having ranked as a top FHA, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac lender in these sectors. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of platforms such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, CMBS, FHA, USDA, bridge and proprietary loan products. Loans are offered through Greystone Servicing Company LLC, Greystone Funding Company LLC and/or other Greystone affiliates. For more information, visit www.greyco.com.