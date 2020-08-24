Sarah Lauber Named CFO of the Year by the Milwaukee Business Journal

/EIN News/ -- MILWAUKEE, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that Sarah Lauber was named among the Milwaukee Business Journal’s 2020 Chief Financial Officer of the Year award winners. The award recognizes the important work chief financial officers do in making southeast Wisconsin firms and organizations successful.



Lauber, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary at Douglas Dynamics, was one of only two honorees among publicly held companies in the southeastern Wisconsin area.

“This is a great achievement and very well deserved. After joining Douglas three years ago this month, Sarah quickly became an integral part of our leadership team,” noted Bob McCormick, President and CEO. “Sarah and her team continually maintain and expand our company’s strong financial position, which provides the strong foundation for us to operate effectively and execute our growth plans.”

Among her accomplishments, Lauber and her team recently refinanced a $325 million credit facility, further strengthening the Company’s balance sheet, which was an important achievement given the economic environment and challenging credit markets. In addition, she and her team have helped the Company’s most recent acquisitions improve their overall financial management and processes, making them more efficient and improving margins.

Lauber is proud to serve as the Treasurer and Board member of the Junior Achievement® of Wisconsin, helping the organization achieve its mission to prepare today’s students for a bright future by giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their futures, and make smart academic and economic choices.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2afecf80-39be-4b74-8bff-f5fef5653e27

Before joining Douglas Dynamics in 2017, Lauber held financial leadership positions at several public companies in Wisconsin. She was Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Jason Industries, Inc., a diversified industrial company from 2015 to 2017. Ms. Lauber also served as Vice President, Financial Planning and Analysis at Regal Beloit Corporation, a manufacturer of electric motors, generators and controls, and mechanical motion control products, from 2011 to 2015. She served as Chief Financial Officer of A.O. Smith Corporation’s Electrical Products Company (“EPC”), a manufacturer of electric motors for residential and commercial applications, from 2002 until EPC was acquired by Regal Beloit in 2011. Lauber began her career as an accountant at KPMG.

