XPO Logistics Wins Quest for Quality Awards in Four Categories

Logistics Management readers recognize XPO for quality of less-than-truckload, managed transportation and logistics services

/EIN News/ -- GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been named a top provider of supply chain services by readers of Logistics Management magazine. XPO’s four Quest for Quality Awards honor the company for excellence in both transportation and logistics.



The 2020 awards recognize XPO as a top-tier provider of national and multi-regional less-than-truckload service, transportation management solutions and value-added warehousing and distribution. Winners were determined by reader scores for information technology, on-time performance, caliber of operations and other service criteria.



Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, “We’re honored to be recognized for the value we deliver in four distinct areas of our service offering. The high marks we received are a strong indication of customer satisfaction – our ultimate goal. We thank Logistics Management and its readers for these Quest for Quality Awards.”

For 37 years, the Logistics Management Quest for Quality Awards have been regarded as an important measure of customer service and performance excellence in the transportation and logistics industry.

