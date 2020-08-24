Photo Release: Gov. Ricketts and State Senators Join Ag, Business, and University Leaders to Celebrate Passage of LB 1107

Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts and State Senators Join Ag, Business, and University Leaders to Celebrate Passage of LB 1107

LINCOLN – On Thursday morning, Governor Pete Ricketts hosted a ceremonial bill signing for LB 1107 on the north plaza of the State Capitol in Lincoln. LB 1107 delivers significant property tax relief to Nebraskans, reforms the state’s business incentive system, and provides state support for the NExT project at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.

Senators overwhelmingly voted to pass LB 1107 on August 13th, and the Governor officially signed the bill into law on August 17, 2020.

With the passage of LB 1107, direct property tax relief from the state to property taxpayers will increase to $650 million per year. This represents a four-fold increase since Governor Ricketts took office in 2015.

