Hemato Oncology Testing Market to reach US $4.39 billion by 2025- Global Insights on Key Trends, Size, Growth Drivers, Investment Plans, Expansion Analysis and Future Outlook: Adroit Market Research

In 2018, North America contributed noticeable Hemato Oncology Testing market share however, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the most lucrative region in coming years

The "Global Hemato Oncology Testing Market Size 2018, by Product (Service and Assay Kits), by Indication (Leukemia, Lymphoma, Other Cancers), Technology (NGS, PCR IHC, Cytogenetics, Others), End User (Hospitals, Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), Region and Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Adroit Market Research report on global hemato oncology testing market gives a holistic view of the market from 2015 to 2025, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges and regulatory scenario. The market has been studied for historic years from 2015 to 2017, with the base year of estimation as 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2025. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market competition with Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global hemato oncology testing market have been studied in detail.

The global hemato oncology testing market is anticipated to cross USD 4.39 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of over 13%. Increasing prevalence of blood cancer amongst children is anticipated to drive the demand for test kits in the coming years.

According to the estimates of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, during 2019, over 82,000 cases of lymphoma will be diagnosed alone in the U.S., the country will also observe more than 8,000 and 74,000 cases of Hodgkin & Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. With advancements in detection tests, the survival rate has escalated twice in past few years. High awareness rates coupled with NGO’s working to make people knowledgeable about symptoms, the consumption of testing kits is likely to rise in coming years.

In terms of product, services accounted for noticeable market share in 2018 and is anticipated to maintain its position compared to assay kits. Additionally, in terms of technology NGS is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing segment compared to others.

In terms of end user, hospitals accounted for evident market share in 2018 and is predicted to maintain its position compared to other counterparts. High rate of testing done in hospitals compared to clinical laboratories, research institutes and others is the market moving factor for the same. Increasing number of specialty clinics offering niche cancer diagnosis and treatment services is also likely to maintain the segment growth in coming years.

In terms of geography, Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as the most promising regional market by 2025. Easing of drug policies between India and china is likely to increase the trade of medical supplies within these countries this is anticipated to attract more companies to invest in the region. Such factors are likely to drive the Asia Pacific market in the coming years.

Key vendors in the market include ARUP Laboratories Inc., Invivoscribe, Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Adaptive Biotechnologies, ArcherDx, Inc., MolecularMD , etc. Increasing spending on R&D by tier 1 companies has been a successful strategy for them in order to maintain their market position. For instance, Roche has been investing around 11%-13% of their revenues in R&D, also majority of the sales for the company has been from APAC. As a result of which, the company was successful in developing RealTime IDH1 and RealTime IDH2 PCR kits for rapid detection of the medical condition. Such strategies are anticipated to improve the rate of diagnosis and reduce the global economic burden of the disease in coming years.

