Kirusa Launches Safe Reopening App to Help Businesses Reopen Safely During COVID-19
Safe Reopening is a web application that helps employers advise their employees whether to go to work based on self-reported data.NEW PROVIDENCE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kirusa, a leader in communication solutions, launched Safe Reopening, an easy to use application that helps businesses maintain a safe and healthy working environment for their employees and customers, by enabling their workforce to report their COVID-19 related symptoms, tests, and travel history prior to coming to work.
As we learn to live with COVID-19 and restart our economic activity, businesses across the country are eager to create a safe environment for their staff, as well as for their customers. Keeping this in mind, the Safe Reopening app enables businesses to provide an intuitive virtual health check tool that recommends whether it is safe for their employees to come to their work location based on their self-reported data about symptoms, COVID viral and antibody tests, contacts with COVID positive persons, and travel to/from an area covered by a travel advisory. The recommendations are based on CDC guidelines, but may also be customised based on the needs of the business.
The Safe Reopening app is based on self-reporting and certification from workers, and does not use GPS, Bluetooth, or any other automated location or contact tracing technique, respecting the privacy of individuals. The app is built in collaboration with board certified medical doctors, and based on Federal and State guidelines for reopening of businesses during COVID-19.
To ensure the Safe Reopening app is accessible to all, Kirusa is making the app free for small businesses with less than 10 employees. Larger companies can also try the app for free for 15 days. Any business can get started by signing up www.safereopening.co.
About Safe Reopening
Safe Reopening is an initiative from Kirusa, a New Jersey based technology company, to help businesses reopen safely. Kirusa provides communication solutions around the world and has taken several initiatives to help communities and experts during the current pandemic. Kirusa is a corporate supporter of COVID Symptom - an app that allows people to maintain a diary of their symptoms, share their symptom history with their own medical doctor, and to donate their data for research into COVID-19. Kirusa has also been helping leaders and experts around the world to communicate about COVID-19, including the response committee led by Dr. Jean-Jacques Muyembe, one of the discoverers of the Ebola virus and the Ebola vaccine. Kirusa is a member of Newark Regional Business Partnership and TechUnited New Jersey. For more information, visit www.safereopening.co
