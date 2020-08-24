Penny Glover Weaves Moving Fiction Chronicling Young Woman’s Coming of Age and Life Travails

Author Penny Glover Misty's Blues Cover Loving Eyes Can't See Cover Sugar and Spite

“Misty’s Blues” follows an abandoned child who grows into a woman who strives for better and charts her own path"

I wondered how the child was being treated at home. It inspired me to write about it. The name of the book is not only what the child was going through, it’s also because she had blue eyes.” — Penny Glover

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Life did not spoil Angel Mystique Bellows. Her mother abandoned her, leaving her to do what she needed to survive. Existence is a constant state of turmoil as she sought comfort and solace in the arms of many, searching for the love she was denied as a child. She knows what she wants and deserves: love, hope, security, and the freedom to live her life the way she chooses, without judgment or despair. All of which are what anyone deserves. Yet life is not fair and in "Misty's Blues," Penny Glover's engaging novel, readers will see how this young lady must fight for every inch of the better tomorrow she dreams of.What seems like life’s simple comforts can be elusive to others who must struggle to have even the slimmest chance of enjoying them. For Misty heartbreak and disappointment are her constant companions. But she refuses to let herself be a victim forever. She is too strong for that and she knows she deserves better. Misty is a proud woman who refuses to let these disappointments, heartaches and the pain of her past define her. She sets out to chart her own life, make her own destiny, and free herself of the tragedies that shaped her youth. But this path will lead her to a crossroads where she must make tough and painful choices. Misty has to decide whether to reach out to the family that hurt her or just carry on without closure. Can she reconcile with her mother who walked away so many years ago? Should she even revisit these bitter memories and drama? On the other hand, is it even possible to simply ignore or put aside this pain for the rest of her life especially when it has been following her all this time?A past full of pain, the risk of revisiting these old wounds and re-opening them, the potential for truth and reconciliation, and the allure of leaving it all behind and moving forward with life. These are all poignant and moving matters that Glover delves into with her novel. With this work she also tackles social issues such as homelessness, religion, domestic violence and relationships. All of which remain relevant and relatable to readers everywhere."My inspiration to write ' Misty’s Blues ' was of the passengers that I observed on public transportation traveling to work in the mornings. This one lady and her child who was bi-racial and the interaction between the two in which the parent always seemed annoyed by the child. In my mind, I wondered how the child was being treated at home. It inspired me to write about it. The name of the book is not only what the child was going through, it’s also because she had blue eyes." Glover saysAbout the AuthorPenny Glover has written, produced and directed four stage plays. “Misunderstood," "Misty’s Blues," "Picture Perfect," and "The Soul of a Woman.” They focus on social issues such as homelessness, religion, domestic violence, and relationships. Glover is an author of five books. "Reflections," a poetry book; “It Hurts When Love Dies;" "Loving Eyes Can’t See;" "Misty’s Blues;" and her latest book, “ Sugar and Spite .” Glover resides in Washington, D.C

