Automotive Tinting Film Market to Reach USD 1,679.2 Million by 2027; Rising Environmental Concerns to Motivate Tinting Incorporation, states Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive tinting film market size is expected to reach USD 1,679.2 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. The growing inclination towards factory tint to enrich vehicle’s style and features can be a vital factor enabling the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Automotive Tinting Film Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Application (Windshield, and Windows), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 1,450.1 million in 2019

The whole world is battling with the newly discovered coronavirus. The government authorities of several countries have initiated lockdown to prevent the spread of this deadly virus. Such plans have caused instabilities in the production and supply chain. But, with time and resolution, we will be able to combat this stern time and get back to normality. Our well-revised reports will help companies to receive in-depth information about the present scenario of every market so that you can adopt the necessary strategies accordingly.

Market Driver:

Surging Carbon Emissions to Spur Business Opportunities

The rising atmospheric temperatures in several nations have accelerated the demand for Automotive Tinting Film. Similarly, the imposition of emission regulations by several governments will contribute tremendously to the growth of the market in the foreseeable future. The new regulations regarding the tinting or darkness of the films to curb unwanted criminal activities will create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in New Jersey, US, no tint is allowed on the windshield. Likewise, in India, the use of black tinted film is completely banned however consumers are allowed to use tinted glass with at least 70% visibility in the windshield and rear window. Also, the rising consumer proclivity on tint films to reduce vehicle temperature will foster healthy growth of the market during the forecast period.

Market Restraint

Drastic Fall in Car Sales to Thwart Market Development During Coronavirus

The disruption in automotive production and sales during COVID-19 has negatively impacted the automobile industry. Besides, the lockdown restrictions imposed by the government have led to a shortage of manpower, which, in turn, will retard the growth of the market. For instance, UK car sales were down by 89% in May 2020.

The UK automotive industry witnessed a major drop in production and sales as compared to 2019. The coronavirus outbreak is predicted to contract the market by over 10% in 2020, which, will be alleviated by mid-2021. Europe and North America are expected to experience heavy losses in 2020. The analysts at Fortune Business Insights forecast, the global automotive tinting film sales will drop by 15 or 20% due to the economic recession.





Regional Analysis:

High Adoption of Tinting Films to Boost Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific generated a revenue of USD 636.22 million in 2019 and is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period. The growth in the region is attributed to the developing on-road vehicle fleets in countries in China, India, and Thailand. The market in North America is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. Europe is expected to experience a healthy CAGR owing to the rising demand from countries such as Germany, Italy, France, UK, and Spain. Brazil & Mexico is predicted to observe a low growth rate owing to the political and economic instability in countries such as developing countries of the region such as Argentina, Chile, Venezuela, Colombia, and others.

Key Development:

January 2020: SolarGard, a giant supplier of Automotive Tinting Film headquartered in the US, announced its Asian automotive distribution partnership under the name ShengJia. The launch of a new paint protection brand in China will boost the company’s hold over the Asian Automotive Industry.



List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Automotive Tinting Film Market Report are:

The 3M Company (US)

Eastman Performance Films, LLC {LLUMAR} (US)

Johnson Automotive Tinting Film, Inc. (US)

Toray Plastics (America), Inc. (US)

Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation) (US)

Madico Inc. (US)

Avery Dennison Corporation (US)

Garware Suncontrol (India)

ZEOfilms (China)

American Standard Automotive Tinting Film (US)

Other Players





