Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market worth USD 2.52 Billion at 11.0% CAGR by 2027; Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Growth: Fortune Business Insights™

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global preeclampsia diagnostics market is anticipated to gain momentum from the increasing number of pregnancies owing to the complete lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Test Type (Blood Tests and Urine Analysis), By Product (Instruments and Consumables) End-user (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027.” The report further states that this market size was USD 1.06 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2027, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 11.0% during the forecast period.





This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the challenges and opportunities in the market?

What are the market dynamics, hindrances, and growth drivers?

What are the estimated, present, and historical sizes of the global market?

What steps are being taken by companies to surge sales of preeclampsia diagnosis kits?

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Preeclampsia in Developing Nations to Boost Growth

The increasing perinatal and maternal morbidity & mortality rate is set to surge the need for the early diagnosis of preeclampsia worldwide among pregnant women. The British Charity Action on Pre-eclampsia (APEC) declared that in the U.K. every year, around 7 mothers die on account of complications related to preeclampsia and approximately 1000 babies die owing to the same cause. The condition is majorly affecting the health of both neonates and mother, especially in the emerging countries. As per the BMC Journal, in Africa, preeclampsia affects around 10% of pregnant women annually. These factors are set to propel the preeclampsia testing market growth in the coming years.

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused an unprecedented demand in the healthcare industry. Presently, because of the unavailability of efficient healthcare facilities and midwives, the cases of cancelled or delayed abortions have surged rapidly. Besides, the number of coronavirus positive cases amongst pregnant women is increasing, which, in turn, is resulting in the high demand for preeclampsia diagnostics. We are providing elaborate research reports to help you better understand the effects of this pandemic on every pandemic.





Segment-

Instruments Segment to Grow Rapidly Owing to Their Highly Sensitive Nature

Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into consumables and instruments. Out of these, the instruments segment is expected to grow significantly throughout the forthcoming period because of their highly sensitive nature. They are extensively used for fast and accurate testing for preeclampsia.

Regional Analysis-

High Pregnancy Rate to Drive Growth in Asia Pacific

In 2019, North America generated USD 401.9 million in terms of preeclampsia screening market revenue. This growth is attributable to the significant healthcare expenditure and the rising usage of technologically advanced preeclampsia diagnostics kits in this region. Coupled with this, the increasing awareness programs amongst the patients and doctors regarding the severity of the disease would propel growth in this region. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to remain in the second position after North America backed by the increasing adoption of fertility treatments, high rate of pregnancy, and the rising population.





Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Aim to Introduce Wide Product Offerings to Intensify Competition

The market for preeclampsia diagnostics consists of several prominent companies that are persistently trying to gain a competitive edge by introducing a wide range of product offerings. Some of them are also trying to broaden their geographical footprint by expanding their brand presence. Below are two of the latest industry developments:

February 2019 : Diabetomics introduced a rapid point-of-care test called Lumella in Hyderabad. It is a novel preeclampsia diagnosis test.





: Diabetomics introduced a rapid point-of-care test called Lumella in Hyderabad. It is a novel preeclampsia diagnosis test. March 2019: The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center introduced its latest urine test for preeclampsia diagnosis at an early stage.



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of all the renowned preeclampsia diagnostics providers operating in the global market. They are as follows:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Basel, Switzerland)

PerkinElmer Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

DRG INSTRUMENTS GMBH (HE, Germany)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Diabetomics, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Metabolomic Diagnostics Ltd. (Munster, Ireland)

Sera Prognostics (UT, United States)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Erlangen, Germany)

Bayer AG (Leverkusen, Germany)

Others





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Prevalence of Preeclampsia by Key Regions Pricing Analysis by Key Players in Major Regions Technological Advancements in Preeclampsia Diagnostics New Test Type Launch by Key Players Key Industry Developments – Partnerships, Mergers, and Acquisitions

Global Preeclampsia Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Test Type Blood Tests Urine Analysis Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Instruments Consumables Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued...!!!







