Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Update (23rd August 2020)

Daily COVID-19 update: In the last 24hrs, Zambia recorded 251 new cases out of 1,515 tests, 1 death (MHSRIP) and 120 recoveries. The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 11,082 including 280 deaths and 10,062 recoveries.
