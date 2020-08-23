Interpreters! The Good, the Bad…and the Ugly

The Good,
the Bad…and the Ugly is now available via on-demand video. This course is
designed for all judicial officers, quasi-judicial officers and court staff.
However, credentialed court interpreters and prospective court interpreters are
also invited to view the training. This course has been developed in
collaboration with the Second Judicial District Court. (more…)
