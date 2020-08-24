Convert any watch into a smartwatch, with INFINIFIT
INFINIFIT Smart Fitness Tracker brings the functions of a smartwatch to any existing watch; a versatile innovation in the field of wearable fitness devicesLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We’ve all seen it: people working out with their regular watch on one wrist, and their smartwatch on the other. But now, there’s a better way.
INFINIFIT are proud to reveal a versatile innovation in the field of wearable fitness devices with the INFINIFIT Smart Fitness Tracker, which brings the functions of a smartwatch to any existing watch.
When it comes to fitness trackers, there’s often a frustrating choice: a stylish wearable tracker with no smart interface, or a second watch to be swapped in and out or worn alongside your existing item. It’s not ideal.
INFINIFIT are redefining fitness wearables, and offering a better alternative. If you already have a watch you love, the INFINIFIT Smart Fitness Tracker is a simple and cost-effective way to add smart functionality – it comes in a choice of four colours, complete with alerts and notifications, and seamless integration with all major fitness apps.
The launch video can be found here
Pre-order now via Indigigo for £75, or buy a two-device bundle for £120
KEY FEATURES
INFINIFIT has all the popular functions of a smartwatch including:
● Finger touch UI
● Pedometer (steps, calories, distance)
● Exercise modes (walking/running, sit-ups, skipping)
● Ambient temperature
● Sleep monitoring
● Dynamic heart rate
● Blood pressure
● Caller ID
● SMS, e-mail, and social media notifications
● Alarm and Calendar notifications
With a 7-day battery life and waterproofing to IP67 standard (up to 1 meter (or 3.3 feet) for up to 30 mins), the INFINIFIT Smart Fitness Tracker is designed to seamlessly fit into your daily routine.
THE DESIGN
The device’s patented clip design enables the unique casing to attach to any watch. Using the swivel feature to rotate the device 90 degrees enables health monitoring features including sleep monitoring, blood pressure and dynamic heart rate/ pulse monitoring.
The sleek design can also be personalised to match your watch strap, with four colour options (black, silver, gold and rose gold) available.
COMPATIBILITY
INFINIFIT Smart Fitness Tracker is highly compatible, working with iOS and Android devices. It comes with its own easy-to-use fitness tracking app, but gives you the freedom to connect to some of the most popular fitness apps. Giving the user total control and the ability to retain existing fitness data
Compatible apps include:
● Google Fit
● Strava
● Nike NTC
● Adidas Runtastic
● Asics Runkeeper
The INFINIFIT Smart Fitness Tracker is available for pre-order now at http://www.getinfinifit.com/
About INFINIFIT
The INFINIFIT journey began in January 2020 with the initial concept for the device. By May a design patent was secured and a working prototype produced. Production is due to begin in Q3 for shipping in Q4 2020.
INFINIFIT R&D Team
Infinifit Ltd
+44 20 8058 3803
email us here
INFINIFIT Launch video