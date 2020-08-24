MERIDIAN BARRIERS JOIN TOURISTS AT NIAGARA FALLS

Archer barriers secure streets for outdoor dining in Niagara Falls

COVID-19 CALLS FOR SAFER STREETS

“People love it.”

The words of a restaurant owner describing tourists and locals who are back enjoying nights out in Niagara Falls restaurants thanks to Meridian Rapid Defense Group. Meridian, working with Canada’s Safeguard Perimeter Solutions, has secured the popular Centre Street restaurant and shopping zone using its one of a kind mobile Archer 1200 barriers. From afternoon to early morning the area is now a safe and enjoyable pedestrian plaza. The area attracts 9.5 million visitors a year.

Phil Pasco, owner of Yank’s Old Niagara Bar & Grill, told the Niagara Fall Review that he is thrilled to be open again. “We had a ton of locals for pizza and wings. It was fantastic and such a treat to be out there again after 120-something days closed. Finally, there’s some life back on the street,” he said.

“The restaurant owners are 100% positive now that they see the Archer barriers are making their street so secure,” said Shaine Moore of Safeguard Perimeter Solutions.

During discussions with the city to close the street and let restaurants move tables outside, a range of options was discussed. In the end, the city chose Archer barriers. Each morning the barriers are quickly wheeled away to allow for normal daytime traffic and deliveries.

“The business owners tell me the barriers are so much better than what was going to be the alternative and that was either a huge dump truck or bus parked sideways to block the street,” said Mr. Moore.

The restaurateurs praised the city council for helping get the street closed for safer dining.

“The customers love it. Now we can pay some bills and keep our employees working,” said Navin Shahani of Sparks Steakhouse and Maharaja Grand. “The city stepped up. We would have still been closed if not for the city’s foresight,” he told the Review.

Peter Whitford, CEO of Meridian Rapid Defense said, “Once again Meridian has been able to help businesspeople get back to business. We had the same reaction in the many cities where the Archer’s are protecting restaurant patrons including Miami Beach and Pasadena in California."

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer.

