Governor Abbott Sets Emergency Special Election For Texas Senate District 30

August 23, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation setting the emergency special election date for Texas Senate District 30 on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. The emergency special election will fill the seat being vacated by Senator Pat Fallon.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 PM on Friday, August 28, 2020.

Early voting will begin on Monday, September 14, 2020.

Read the Governor's full emergency special election proclamation.

Governor Abbott Sets Emergency Special Election For Texas Senate District 30

