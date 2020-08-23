Defence minister reiterates call for FAA readiness

Cuito, ANGOLA, August 23 - The minister of National Defence and Veterans of the Homeland, João Ernesto dos Santos "Liberdade", reiterated last Saturday, in Cuito City, central Bié Province, the call for the readiness of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), in view of the coming challenges to face the country, which includes the general elections scheduled for 2022.,

Speaking to the personnel of the 4th Division and Military Infantry/Bié, in the framework of the visit of a few hours to the central military region, the government official reaffirmed the need for more unity, discipline and responsibility, in order for the military to better comply with the demands and requirements of the State.

Without giving further details, he said that his department and the FAA Superior Command are working on the FAA restructuration and resizing process, which is scheduled to end in 2028, but at this moment it is at a “very advanced” stage.

On the occasion, the second commander of the fourth Infantry Division, Lieutenant-General Paulo Santana Adão “Diaulo”, stated, among others, that the FAA personnel comply with the biosafety guideline and above all support the National Police in ensuring the State of Calamity.