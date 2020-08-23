Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus: Somali returnees from Kenya

During the month of July 2020, no new refugee returnees were recorded. Programmes for voluntary repatriation program from Kenya and assisted returns from Yemen are currently suspended as a COVID-19 measure.

Download Report: https://bit.ly/34p2BfK

