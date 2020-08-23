Central act on 45th anniversary of Independence cancelled

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 23 - The Inter-Ministerial Commission for the organization of commemorative actions alluding to the 45th anniversary of National Independence cancelled the central act scheduled for the António Agostinho Neto Memorial, in Luanda, because of Covid-19.,

In a note, to which ANGOP had access last Friday, the Inter-Ministerial Commission justifies the measure due to the epidemiological situation in the country, motivated by the pandemic of covid-19, and recommendations by health authorities as to the need to avoid carrying out actions that enhance the spread of the disease virus.

The civic and military parades initially scheduled as the main attractions of the central act of the celebrations of the 45th anniversary of National Independence were also canceled.

As a result, the Commission marked the celebrations with acts of a symbolic nature that did not involve the massive participation of citizens and did not constitute a focus for the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also decided to restructure the communication campaign, adapting it to the context of the entire marketing strategy, namely the production of advertising material, advertising, official music and all other aspects, with the competent ministerial departments giving due account treatment.

Provincial acts were also reset, making local celebrations symbolic acts without the massive participation of citizens, thus preventing them from becoming the focus of dissemination of Covid-19.

The celebrations abroad, namely in the diplomatic and consular missions of Angola, in harmony with the recommendations now made for the acts to be carried out in the country, were also reset.

"The Inter-Minister Commission will continue to work to ensure that the commemorative actions of the 45th Anniversary of National Independence take place, as a landmark of transcendental importance for the collective memory of the Angolan people, in a climate of harmony", the note emphasizes.