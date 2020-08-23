Coronavirus - South Africa: COVID-19 update for South Africa (22nd August 2020)

COVID-19 Update: A total of 30560 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 3707 new cases. Regrettably, we report 144 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing the total number of deaths to 12987.
Click the link to view the full report: https://bit.ly/34qsxYk
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
