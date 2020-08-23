Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404179

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                          

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks          

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: August 16, 2020 at approximately 0232 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitelaw Rd, Ryegate

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault (x2) and Reckless Endangerment (x2)

 

ACCUSED: Bruce Hauser                                               

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Haven, VT

 

VICTIM: Kelsey Farias

AGE: 19

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT

 

VICTIM: Jacob Hurley

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 16, 2020 at approximately 0232 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury

Barracks responded to Whitelaw Rd in Ryegate for a report of erratic operation.

Trooper arrived on seen and learned that Hauser had committed the offense of

Aggravated Assault (x2) and Reckless Endangerment (x2).

 

Hauser was not located at the scene or in the area. A warrant was issued for

Hauser's arrest and on August 22, 2020 at approximately 1530 hours he was taken

into custody and lodged at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

He is expected to appear in court on Monday.

 

This incident remains under investigation.

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

