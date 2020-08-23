St. Johnsbury Barracks / Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404179
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: August 16, 2020 at approximately 0232 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Whitelaw Rd, Ryegate
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault (x2) and Reckless Endangerment (x2)
ACCUSED: Bruce Hauser
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Haven, VT
VICTIM: Kelsey Farias
AGE: 19
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Wells River, VT
VICTIM: Jacob Hurley
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Woodsville, NH
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 16, 2020 at approximately 0232 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury
Barracks responded to Whitelaw Rd in Ryegate for a report of erratic operation.
Trooper arrived on seen and learned that Hauser had committed the offense of
Aggravated Assault (x2) and Reckless Endangerment (x2).
Hauser was not located at the scene or in the area. A warrant was issued for
Hauser's arrest and on August 22, 2020 at approximately 1530 hours he was taken
into custody and lodged at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.
He is expected to appear in court on Monday.
This incident remains under investigation.
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.