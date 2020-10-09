Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Urges the Family of a Navy Veteran to Not Roll the Dice on Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for Results that Might Exceed $1,000,000

"Our top priority for a Navy Veteran in Nebraska or nationwide is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation results. ” — Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

OMAHA, NEBRASKA , USA, October 9, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "Our top priority for a Navy Veteran in Nebraska or nationwide is seeing to it that a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma receives the best possible financial compensation results. Frequently mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars. To get the financial compensation job for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma we have endorsed and recommend attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. If a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Nebraska or their family would call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste anytime at 800-714-0303 he will be able to explain mesothelioma compensation along with how the compensation process works. We think you will be glad you did.

"Because of the Coronavirus we fear that many Navy Veterans who have mesothelioma do not pursue compensation because they either do not want to go through the hassle-or they do not want to put their family at risk. Please do not do this. If you are a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their immediate family-please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate offers their free services to US Navy Veterans with mesothelioma in Omaha, Lincoln, Bellevue, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, North Platte or anywhere in Nebraska. https://Nebraska.USNavyMesothelioma.Com

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Nebraska the Nebraska US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Creighton University Medical Center Omaha, Nebraska: https://medschool.creighton.edu/centers/hcc/welcome/.

* University of Nebraska Medical Center Eppley Cancer Center Omaha, Nebraska: www.unmc.edu/cancercenter

About one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. Before a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma or their family retain the services of a lawyer or law firm, they are urged to call the US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate anytime at 800-714-0303. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. However-Mesothelioma happens with people in Nebraska-especially to US Navy Veterans. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma