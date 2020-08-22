When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: August 22, 2020 FDA Publish Date: August 22, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Potential Salmonella contamination Company Name: Prima Wawona Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Wawona, Prima, Kroger, Organic Marketside, and Wegmans Product Description: Product Description

Company Announcement

Prima® Wawona of Fresno, California is voluntarily recalling all of its bulk/loose peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through August 3 and its bagged Wawona and Wawona Organic peaches distributed and sold from June 1 through August 19th because the products could possibly be contaminated with Salmonella.

Salmonella is a microorganism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The bagged peaches were distributed and sold in supermarkets with the following product codes:

Wawona Peaches – 033383322001 Wawona Organic Peaches – 849315000400 Prima® Peaches – 766342325903 Organic Marketside Peaches – 849315000400 Kroger Peaches – 011110181749 Wegmans Peaches – 077890490488

For bagged peaches, the product codes may be found at the bottom of each package. All affected peaches may be found in stores nationwide.

The bulk/loose peaches are sold in grocery stores in a variety of formats, typically bins where consumers may select their own fruit and may have the following stickers with PLU numbers on them: 4037, 4038, 4044, 4401, 94037, 94038, 94044, 94401.

Prima® Wawona is recalling the peaches as a precaution in connection with a Salmonella outbreak under investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that is suspected to have caused the illness of more than 60 people in nine states.

“We’re conducting this voluntary recall in cooperation with the FDA out of consideration for the wellbeing and safety of our customers and consumers,” said George Nikolich, Vice President Technical Operations. “We continue to be committed to serving consumers with high quality fruit.”

Anyone who has the recalled product in their possession should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers with questions may contact Prima Wawona’s toll-free number at 1-877-722-7554, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or visit its website at wawonapacking.com.

Original Press Release

Outbreak Investigation