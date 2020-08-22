Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
COVID-19 Daily Update 8-22-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on August 22, 2020, there have been 391,683 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 9,185 total cases and 176 deaths.

 

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 84-year old female from Logan County, an 86-year old female from Logan County, a 78-year old female from Logan County, a 72-year old male from Cabell County, a 79-year old female from Logan County, and an 85-year old female from Logan County.  “As we continue the fight against this pandemic, we are devastated by the loss of more West Virginians,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “The families of these residents have our deepest sympathies.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (764), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (486), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (187), Gilmer (18), Grant (133), Greenbrier (99), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (252), Jackson (188), Jefferson (318), Kanawha (1,194), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (431), Marion (207), Marshall (135), Mason (82), McDowell (66), Mercer (272), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,040), Monroe (57), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (286), Pendleton (48), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (134), Putnam (244), Raleigh (320), Randolph (219), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (98), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (226), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), Wyoming (51).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Cabell, Upshur, and Wyoming counties in this report.

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

