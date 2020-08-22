Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 413 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 180,775 in the last 365 days.

Fatal Auto Vs. Pedestrian on I-15 at 4500 in Murray

Media Alert

PIO

Press Release

Saturday August 22, 2020

On Saturday morning at approximately 4:30, a white SUV was traveling southbound on I-15 at the top of the 4500 South off ramp. The SUV struck a pedestrian and continued driving. A citizen followed the SUV and call 911 to report it’s recklessly driving. Murray PD located the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Murray PD responded back to the 4500 South off ramp and located a deceased body. Utah Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. The driver is being investigated for impairment. It is unknown why the pedestrian was on the interstate. The 4500 South off ramp SB and the right lanes of I-15 will be closed into the mid morning.

###

MEDIA CONTACT

Joe Dougherty

DPS Public Affairs Director

Department of Public Safety

JDOUGHERTY@UTAH.GOV

posted 46 mins ago

You just read:

Fatal Auto Vs. Pedestrian on I-15 at 4500 in Murray

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.