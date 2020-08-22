Fatal Auto Vs. Pedestrian on I-15 at 4500 in Murray
Saturday August 22, 2020
On Saturday morning at approximately 4:30, a white SUV was traveling southbound on I-15 at the top of the 4500 South off ramp. The SUV struck a pedestrian and continued driving. A citizen followed the SUV and call 911 to report it’s recklessly driving. Murray PD located the suspect vehicle and stopped it. Murray PD responded back to the 4500 South off ramp and located a deceased body. Utah Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. The driver is being investigated for impairment. It is unknown why the pedestrian was on the interstate. The 4500 South off ramp SB and the right lanes of I-15 will be closed into the mid morning.
