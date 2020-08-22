Luanda governor sacks Cabo Ledo deputy administrator

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 22 - Luanda provincial governor Joana Lina Friday dismissed Hélio Guimarães Luís from the post of deputy administrator for Economic, Financial and Budget of Cabo Ledo commune, Luanda. ,

Hélio Guimarães Luís, who had been in the office since 31 July 2018, was arrested for allegedly extorting money worth AKz 1 million from cattle raisers in Sangano area.