TRA Tax Relief Advocates Gives Back to Community with Free Tax Filing Service
The one-time free service is available to anyone 2 years or more behind on their tax filing.
IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, US, August 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ --
TRA Tax Relief Advocates is excited to announce it is giving back to the local Irvine community by providing a one-time free tax filing service to clients.
TRA Tax Relief Advocates are reputable tax resolution and preparation experts who help individuals to reach an IRS debt forgiveness program with the IRS. Using proven strategies, the company can assist clients through tax audits, tax planning to stop future debts, tax amendments to fix past issues, help reduce tax debt, stop wage garnishments, and stop bank levies.
In the company’s most recent news, TRA Tax Relief Advocates is offering an exclusive one-time offer to anyone who hasn’t filed their taxes in two or more years. With the offer, TRA Tax Relief Advocates will prepare and submit a client’s first tax filing at no charge - and with no hidden fees.
“It’s been such a difficult year for Americans in our local community, and we want to help,” says George Nunez, founder of TRA Tax Relief Advocates. “As such, we are helping those who are two or more years behind in their filings with a free tax preparation and filing service at no cost. We hope our service will help people in need to get back on track and be protected moving forward.”
For more information about TRA Tax Relief Advocates, or to book a free consultation, please visit www.tradvocates.com.
About the Company
TRA Tax Relief Advocates is a team of tax resolution specialists who help Americans to significantly reduce the money they owe to the IRS. In some cases, the company can also help to settle tax debts for much less than what was originally owed.
TRA Tax Relief Advocates works by following an effective three-stage tax relief program that shows better results than any other firm in the industry.
